Two tornados confirmed in Alabama last week

By Cheri Burt, Producer
The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes touched down in northeast Alabama during last week's deadly storms.

The tornadoes were measured an EF-1 and an EF-2 in strength, with winds of up to 115 miles per hour.
That brings the total to nine tornadoes.  The biggest in terms of numbers since the April 2011 outbreak.
Last week's storm system killed 4 people throughout the region, and injured at least 30.


