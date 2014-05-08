Students in North Dakota may soon be having a longer weekend during the school year Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 10:55 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 10:55 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - School kids in North Dakota will be getting long weekends. Two school districts in the state will be shifting to four-day weeks this fall. Officials say it's to save money and increase student and staff morale. The districts have seen a steep cut in federal funding in recent years. District officials say with a four-day week, they'll be spending less on everything from lunches to transportation. But officials say the school day is being lengthened, so the kids will actually be spending more time in class over the course of the year.



