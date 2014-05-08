Gang member arrested on warrant for attempted murder after evading police Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 6:16 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 6:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 52 Hoover Crips gang member has been arrested on charges including attempted first-degree murder after firing six shots at a man.



Antonio Blocker, 33 , had warrants issued for his arrest for the April 27 shooting. The home on Sixth Avenue where Blocker fired the shots had children inside at the time. No one was injured, according to the arrest report.



On Thursday, Blocker was a passenger in a black Chevy Tahoe that a Chattanooga police officer attempted to stop Wednesday. The vehicle continued to drive from the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue where the officer activated his lights before getting onto Interstate 24 and then coming to a stop in the 2400 block of Gifford Street



Blocker fled from the vehicle until police caught him on North Holtzclaw Avenue.



He initially gave officers a false name before telling them to take him to jail. He said they would figure it out, according to the report. He faces charges of reckless endangerment from the shooting and evading arrest and criminal impersonation from Wednesday’s incident.



Court records show he has a lengthy record with numerous arrests including robbery and cocaine for resale.



Blocker remains in jail on a $362,000 bond. His next court date is set for May 16 before General Sessions Court Judge David Bales.





