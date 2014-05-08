Multiple robbers strike Highway 58 businesses Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 5:11 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 8:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Armed thieves are making off with money from businesses all in the same area of town. In just the last month, four businesses along Highway 58 have fallen victim to robbery. It has surrounding business owners on high alert and afraid they could be next.



The robberies have been less than a mile apart. Chattanooga Police say at this time they do not think they're related. That makes it all the more scary for business owners who wonder how many criminals are nearby and willing to be violent for a pay day .



"I'm worried someone's going to come in here and hold us up," Carolyn's Florist owner Janis Carter said.



As the staff at Carolyn's Florist hurries to fill Mother's Day orders, owner Janis Carter is keeping an eye out for anyone who looks up to no good.



"I'm always on alert to see who's coming in and out of the shop," Carter said.



Just two doors down, Captain D's was hit by an armed robber around lunchtime Wednesday. Investigators say a man walked in, ordered a drink, then showed the cashier his gun and demanded money. He got some cash and ran off.



Exactly one month earlier, it was the Family Dollar. Cameras captured two masked men, one with a pistol.



"As soon as they enter, they make everybody lay on the floor at gunpoint. One suspect goes behind the counter and demands cash from a safe," Chattanooga Police Department Detective Kendon Massengale said.



Two days later, police flocked to First Volunteer Bank where witnesses say a middle-aged white man gave the teller a note and got away richer.



Then, April 11th, three black men held Hardee's employees at gunpoint until they got the pay-off they wanted and took off.



"It's like it's going down the line. i 'm scared," Smoke-Mania Manager Shuntae White said.



each suspect has a different description and that's unnerving for neighbors who don't want to be next. It's Faye Khan's first month in business.



"Being a small business, I have spent a lot on my business so of course instead of making money and I lose money for nothing, it scares me," D'zar Threading & Beauty owner Fahmida Khan said.



She hopes all of the Highway 58 business owners will band together to protect their livelihoods.



"Like people have neighborhood watch, we should have something like that," Khan said.



None of these Highway 58 robbery cases have been solved yet, so if you have any information that could help detectives call CPD. The department says its putting as many patrols in that area as man power allows.