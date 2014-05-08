After a month "on the run" Fig the Pig has been found - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

After a month "on the run" Fig the Pig has been found

By Cheri Burt, Producer
Fleet-footed Fig the Pig is back at home after several weeks enjoying the freedom of a pig on the loose. Photo by Jessica Lauren/WRCBtv.com Fleet-footed Fig the Pig is back at home after several weeks enjoying the freedom of a pig on the loose. Photo by Jessica Lauren/WRCBtv.com
Aaron Cobos woke up, opened his front door and noticed an unusual visitor - sitting right next to his other dog. 

"The first time I saw it I thought it was my dog because they are the same color, but than I gave it a second look and thought that can't be a pig," Cobos said.

It was a pot belly pig that locals named Fig. 

The 80-pound animal traveled to different neighborhoods throughout Walker County and was also seen hanging out in the Walmart parking lot in LaFayette.  

Fig the pig even has a following on Facebook.  Community members posted, comments, pictures and cell phone videos of the spiky haired pet that escaped from it's pen

After roaming around town for a month, Fig made his way to a home along Highway 157 in Rising Fawn, Georgia.   He settled right in, helping himself to countless bowls of food, a soft, comfy dog bed and daily belly scratches

Aaron and other neighbors say they have made several attempts to contact Fig's owner by sending emails and leaving voicemails.  Thirteen-year-old Madison lives next door to the home where the pig has been enjoying the lap of luxury.   Her dad told Channel 3, if the owner doesn't come forward his family will adopt the animal that has already bonded with his daughter.

We also left several messages with the owner and they haven't responded.
