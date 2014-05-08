Brothers disappointed after HGTV slams door on show Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 2:28 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 2:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

David and Jason Benham

NEW YORK (AP) — Two brothers shown the door by HGTV before their upcoming real estate show made it on the air say that if their Christian faith cost them a shot at TV fame, "then so be it."



David and Jason Benham said Thursday they were disappointed that HGTV pulled the plug on "Flip it Forward," due to debut in October. After the network announced the show was upcoming, the lobbying group Right Wing Watch labeled David Benham an "anti-gay extremist" and reported on statements he made against homosexuality and gay marriage.



HGTV spokeswoman Audrey Adlam refused to say why the show was canceled.

