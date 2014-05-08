Census: More Americans biking to work - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Census: More Americans biking to work

WASHINGTON (AP) - More Americans are now biking to work, a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau says.

The number of Americans who biked to work increased to 786,000 during the 2008-2012 time span, officials say. That's an almost 61 percent increase from the 488,000 who said they rode bikes to work in 2000.

Those numbers are still dwarfed by the number of workers who drive or carpool to work. There were 140 million workers: 86.2 of them carpooled or drove alone to work. Only 0.6 percent biked and 2.6 percent walked.

But the number of bikers is increasing. In 1980, only 0.5 percent biked to work. That dropped to 0.4 percent in 1990 and 2000. But now those numbers are increasing again, the Census Bureau says.

