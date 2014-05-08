Chattanooga Forward meeting Thursday night asks how to improve city

Rivermont Elementary School

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will host the first Chattanooga Forward Public Meeting tonight starting at 6:00pm at Rivermont Elementary School, according to a news release issued this afternoon.The meeting is to bring together task force member and citizens to discuss ideas to improve the city, focusing on six areas:Each area will have a presentation for ideas to allow voting by attendees and to share new ideas with members of the task force.