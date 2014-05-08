Chattanooga Forward meeting Thursday night asks how to improve c - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Forward meeting Thursday night asks how to improve city

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will host the first Chattanooga Forward Public Meeting tonight starting at 6:00pm at Rivermont Elementary School, according to a news release issued this afternoon.

The meeting is to bring together task force member and citizens to discuss ideas to improve the city, focusing on six areas:
  • Sports & Outdoors
  • Entertainment & Attractions
  • Housing
  • Downtown
  • Technology, Gig & Entrepreneurship
  • Arts

Each area will have a presentation for ideas to allow voting by attendees and to share new ideas with members of the task force.


