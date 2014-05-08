Investigator: Man killed wife, parrot because they talked too much

WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The case against a Huntsville man accused of killing his wife has been bound over to a grand jury. The judge also denied a request for lower bond.On Wednesday, a Huntsville Police Department homicide investigator took the stand to testify at Penton's preliminary and bond reduction hearing.The investigator said Penton's brother called 911, saying Penton told him he was looking at Colleen's body after he killed her. He also said he took some pills to kill himself.Once they arrived on scene, police noticed two motorcycles in the garage that had been damaged with a hammer. They also saw a blood trail in the kitchen leading to the bathroom. The investigator said there was blood on the walls.Investigators found the victim's body in the bathroom. She was lying on her back without a shirt. The investigator said Penton had placed flowers and an angel figurine next to Colleen's body. He later told police that the flowers were from his mother's grave.The investigator testified that Colleen had been shot three times in the head, had a fractured skull and blunt force trauma.Robin Penton was also found in the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital after first responders found he had a pulse. They said he had taken hydrocodone and drank some rum. They said he would probably have died if they hadn't gotten there when they did.According to testimony, Penton left a suicide note on the bathroom sink. In it he said there was so much blood because he cut Colleen's nose. He said he beat her, dragged her into the bathroom and shot her. In the note, Penton said he killed the dogs, too.Investigators found three dogs and a parrot shot and killed inside the home. The investigator said Penton shot the dogs because Colleen didn't train them. Penton also said the parrot and his wife talked too much.Penton went on to say Colleen "didn't deserve this, but she wanted it." He also threatened his former boss who laid him off, his wife's ex-husband, and his step children.Once Penton was discharged from the hospital, the investigator said he talked to police. He told them he snapped after his wife sent a text message to her friend saying, "He's only been home for a few minutes and he's already talking crap."Penton told police he messed up the motorcycles because his former boss is on the board of the bank that gave him the loan to purchase the bikes.The investigator said Penton confessed to killing Colleen and cried during the interrogation, but didn't show remorse. He also said Penton told police he will still kill the people he threatened in his suicide note.At Wednesday's hearing, the defense called two witnesses to the stand. One was a friend of Pentons and the other was a former co-worker. They both said Penton never showed signs of aggression or complained about his wife or boss.During the hearing, it was revealed that Penton had previously served time in prison for rape, sodomy, assault and indecent exposure in the early 1980's.Penton told police he beat Colleen in the past, but didn't do it often because he didn't like to do it.The prosecution said they believe if Penton gets out of jail with a lower bond, he will kill again.