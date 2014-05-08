Amazon adds 15 cities to Sunday delivery service Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 11:53 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 11:53 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(AP) - You can get mail on Sundays, as long as it's coming from Amazon.



Amazon is expanding its Sunday package delivery service from New York and Los Angeles to 15 more cities across the country, including Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.



The Seattle-based online retailer said since the service launched it has delivered millions of packages on Sunday to its customers.



"So far, the most common items delivered on Sunday include baby supplies such as newborn apparel, books and toys — Sunday delivery is clearly crossing errands off the weekend to-do list," said Mike Roth, Amazon's vice president of North America operations.



Sunday delivery is available to all Amazon customers for no extra charge. If it is available in a customers' region, notice of the service will appear at checkout.



The cities that Sunday delivery is expanding to are: Indianapolis; Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Oklahoma City; Philadelphia; Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Waco and College Station, Texas.



