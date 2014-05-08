Ober Gatlinburg to open new ski slope this winter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ober Gatlinburg to open new ski slope this winter

We may be enjoying some summer-like weather,but snow skiers will have something to look forward to this winter.

Ober Gatlinburg announced Thursday they will open a new ski slope for the winter season. The slope, which hasn't been named, will be for advanced skiers and snowboarders.

Ober says it will split off to the east from the top of the Black Lift, taking skiers and snowboarders down a 635 foot run that is 45 feet wide. The new run adds more options as it reconnects skiers and riders with their choice of Mogul Ridge, Grizzly or Upper Bear Run.

The new slope will have 100% snowmaking capabilities and will be equipped with lights for night skiing and snowboarding.

