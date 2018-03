Tongue-piercing incident brings child abuse charge for TN man

A man who allegedly posed as a 13-year-old girl’s father and signed a parental consent form so the child could get her tongue pierced at an Oliver Springs tattoo parlor has been charged with aggravated child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Jeremy Vandinter, 36, of Clinton was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an incident that occurred last September, Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenneth Morgan said.Vandinter on Sept. 28 signed his name on the consent form and “intentionally deceived” an employee at Uptown Ink by forging the juvenile girl’s name, giving her his last name on the form, according to Oliver Springs Police Officer Shannon R. Runyan’s report.The girl apparently wanted her tongue pierced, and Vandinter obliged, the police chief said. The girl reportedly baby-sat on occasion for Vandinter in the past, Morgan said.Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel