Tongue-piercing incident brings child abuse charge for TN man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tongue-piercing incident brings child abuse charge for TN man

Posted: Updated:
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - A man who allegedly posed as a 13-year-old girl’s father and signed a parental consent form so the child could get her tongue pierced at an Oliver Springs tattoo parlor has been charged with aggravated child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jeremy Vandinter, 36, of Clinton was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an incident that occurred last September, Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenneth Morgan said.

Vandinter on Sept. 28 signed his name on the consent form and “intentionally deceived” an employee at Uptown Ink by forging the juvenile girl’s name, giving her his last name on the form, according to Oliver Springs Police Officer Shannon R. Runyan’s report.

The girl apparently wanted her tongue pierced, and Vandinter obliged, the police chief said. The girl reportedly baby-sat on occasion for Vandinter in the past, Morgan said.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.