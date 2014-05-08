Caught on Cam: Sun Explosion Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 8:18 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 8:27 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(NBC News) NASA has released stunning images of massive explosions on the surface of the sun.



The images were captured in late April by instruments aboard NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.



Unlike a solar flare, this material is a small, hovering mass of twisted plasma that shifts back and forth before erupting into space.



The SDO is a satellite that's in orbit around the Earth, with sensors pointed at the sun to take a variety of measurements of the sun and solar activity.





