Caught on Cam: Sun Explosion - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught on Cam: Sun Explosion

Posted: Updated:
(NBC News) NASA has released stunning images of massive explosions on the surface of the sun.

The images were captured in late April by instruments aboard NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Unlike a solar flare, this material is a small, hovering mass of twisted plasma that shifts back and forth before erupting into space. 

The SDO is a satellite that's in orbit around the Earth, with sensors pointed at the sun to take a variety of measurements of the sun and solar activity.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.