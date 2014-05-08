Emergency response test planned Thursday morning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - If you see a lot of unusual commotion going on around Dalton State College and Hamilton Medical Center Thursday morning, don't be alarmed; it's just a test.

Emergency officials will be performing a major full scale exercise designed to test emergency response plans, policies, and procedures.

The exercise - which will test emergency response to a severe weather system  and hazardous materials - will include participants from many Dalton, Whitfield, and other Northwest Georgia agencies.

It is scheduled to last from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
