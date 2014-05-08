Emergency response test planned Thursday morning Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 7:59 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 8:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

If you see a lot of unusual commotion going on around Dalton State College and Hamilton Medical Center Thursday morning, don't be alarmed; it's just a test.



Emergency officials will be performing a major full scale exercise designed to test emergency response plans, policies, and procedures.



The exercise - which will test emergency response to a severe weather system and hazardous materials - will include participants from many Dalton, Whitfield, and other Northwest Georgia agencies.



It is scheduled to last from 8:30 a.m. to noon.