CFD: Candle causes morning house fire

A candle left burning reportedly caused a morning house fire in Chattanooga.



Firefighteres responded to the 3600 block of Kellys Ferry Road just after 6:30 Thursday morning.



Officials say the homeowners were moving and the power was turned off. They were using candles for light. The homeowner fell asleep and one of the candles caught a bathroom curtain on fire.



The fire was contained to one room.



No one was injured.

