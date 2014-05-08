TWRA has money available for stream cleanup

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has grant money available to help cities, schools and nonprofits with stream cleanup and planting projects.

Each of TWRA's four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects has $5,000 available, to be distributed in grants of $1,000 each.

According to the agency, the grant money could be used to buy supplies like rakes, work gloves and garbage bags. It also could be used to pay waste disposal fees, advertise a project or provide support for volunteers, such as T-shirts and refreshments.

The agency is accepting project proposals through June 15.

More information is available at http://www.tn.gov/twra .

