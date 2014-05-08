One more warm, dry day, with rain moving in tomorrow

The blocking high that has been so prevalent in the Tennessee Valley this week will finally meet it's match when a cold front sweeps in Friday.

Good Thursday. We will enjoy one more day of warm, dry weather. Rain will move in late tomorrow, and showers will last on and off through the weekend.For today, though, enjoy one more day of warm and sunny weather. The high this afternoon will reach 89 degrees on the back of southerly breezes at 10-15 mph.The front will push in some clouds tonight into Friday morning. With the cloud cover, the high will be a bit lower, only reaching 82.We will see rain developing Friday afternoon, and lasting through Friday night into Saturday morning. After about 9am, the rain will taper to just isolated spotty showers here and there through the rest of Saturday. The high will reach about 79 degrees.Mother's Day will be about the same. Highs will be in the low 80s with spotty showers possible.Monday will be warm and dry as we warm back into the upper 80s, but another front will bring more showers and storms Tuesday afternoon / Wednesday morning.Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David KarnesTHURSDAY:8am... Sunny, 61Noon... Sunny, 815pm... Some Clouds, 89