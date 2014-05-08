Crime Stoppers: Robbery at Burger King Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 12:35 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 12:35 AM EDT Posted:Updated:



Chattanooga Police Detective Kristoffer Tinney met us at the Burger King in East Brainerd. Late-night on May 1st, the restaurant had been hit, hard, by an organized trio of gunmen. "It was a violent robbery," explained Det. Tinney. "Three black males came in through a broken window in the door and basically held both the employees at gunpoint."



It was after closing that Thursday night. The doors were locked, so the bad guys threw a rock through the glass door. They charged inside, guns drawn, where they proceeded to shake the employees down, empty the registers, and try to get to the store safe. "They held both of the employees, at one point," said Tinney, "throwing them down on the ground, manhandling them at gunpoint. Guns in their faces. So, it was very violent."



Pictures and video show the crooks disguised themselves well. "Gloves, hoodies," Tinney said, "but, they usually work in gangs of three or four. Usually, all armed."



You will notice the detective said 'usually.' He believes this may be just one stop in their extended crime spree. "It's very similar to several other robberies we've had in the Chattanooga area over the last year or so," he added.



So far, police have no leads. They are counting on you, the Crime Stoppers program, and loose lips to sink the robbers' ship. "These guys will probably end up talking about it, eventually," Det. Tinney speculated. "Someone is going to know something about it. They are going to slip up and say something."



If you hear something, we hope the promise of up to $1,000 cash for your information, no questions asked, will persuade you to call in. "Eventually, someone is going to get hurt," Tinney said. "Either shot or beaten or who knows. That's the last thing we want and we really want to get these guys off the street before something like that happens."



Help us solve this crime and you may clear a few others in the process. No one, not the police, your friends, nor your enemies will ever know you provided the tip. Keep this kind of thing from happening again.



The Crime Stoppers number is: 423-698-3333



A police officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity.





