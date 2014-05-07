Mohawk Industries back on track after fire inside facility Posted: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 11:08 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 11:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

It was limited access to the Mohawk industries plant around 4 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon after a fire erupted inside.



"At this point we don't know the exact cause of the fire," said Senior Director of Public Affairs for Mohawk, Robert Webb. "Preliminary reports indicate no significant damage to the structure of the building. We don't have the condition of the equipment at this time."



Webb tells Channel 3 it happened in the yarn storage room, which is on the far corner of the over 50 acre plant.



"At this time we don't have any extent to the damage that was to the yarn that was there and we will just have to take inventory of that as we proceed through the investigation," said Webb.



He says it was the speedy reaction time from the Whitfield County Fire Department that kept damage to a minimum.



"We're just grateful of the timely response of the local fire department. They worked diligently to contain the fire and protect the building and ensure the safety of the men and women who work there," said Webb.



Webb says production may be down for a few days, but no jobs will be taken away while the damage is being repaired.



“I would not presume the loss of any jobs and in fact we would work to resume production as quickly as possible," said Webb.



Mohawk Industries has resumed production Wednesday evening and saw hardly any interruption in service at all for their customers.



The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



No one was hurt from the fire.



