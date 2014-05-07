UPDATE: Cleveland Middle raises money for student injured in crash

Cleveland Middle School students and faculty spent some time outdoors Friday afternoon playing kickball during an event they called Kick for a Cure.



They wanted to raise money that will be given to the American Cancer Society and also support their friend they nicknamed Taye.



Blue was the color of choice at this event to honor Quantavious Cobb. The 14-year-old who was injured Wednesday evening during a serious car crash that happened at the intersection of 25th Street and Peerless Road in Cleveland.



His friends posted a picture on Facebook with a message asking all the students to wear blue and white during the kickball tournament. Those are the school colors and Taye was known for being a star athlete.



Teachers and other staff also showed up wearing those colors to show the injured teen their love and support.



Three other people were injured in the car crash and taken to area surrounding hospitals, Taye is still in the ICU with his family by his side.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several people are in the hospital following an accident Late Wednesday night in Cleveland on 25th St. at Peerless Road.



Bradley County EMS responded to the accident which involved two cars and several patients from the accident.



Five ambulances were dispatched, according to Bradley County Emergency Medical Service spokesman Stan Clark.



Several people were extricated from both vehicles by the Cleveland Fire Department.



One patient was flown via Lifeforce to Erlanger Medical Center in critical condition; the others were transported to nearby hospitals for examination and treatment.



Witnesses tell Cleveland Police a gray Nissan Maxima was going south on Peerless Road 'really fast' when it crashed into an Isuzu type vehicle that was stopped about 80 yards from the intersection.



The crash sent the Isuzu into the intersection. There were 2 people in the Nissan.



The patients’ names and conditions have not yet been released.



