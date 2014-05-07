Murray State Wins Tow Boat U.S. Collegiate Classic Championship - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray State Wins Tow Boat U.S. Collegiate Classic Championship on Chickamauga

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
First Place Winners - Logan Thomas and Ryan Kirkpatrick representing Murray State First Place Winners - Logan Thomas and Ryan Kirkpatrick representing Murray State
Dayton TN (WRCB) – Nine teams representing seven different colleges gathered on Chickamauga Lake May 3rd and 4th to battle it out for first place in the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail's Tow Boat U.S. Classic Championship.

The team of Logan Thomas and Ryan Kirkpatrick caught a 2 day total of 10 bass weighing 39.6 lbs. to win the Tow Boat Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Classic Championship. 

Logan said “We ran a shallow water pattern both days using crank baits and plastics”.

Big fish of this event was caught by the U.T.C. team of Sam Sahdut and Caleb Crushman, a nice 6.97 lb. largemouth.

Top 5 are as follows:
1st - Logan Thomas & Ryan Kirkpatrick - 39.6 lbs. - Murray State
2nd - Sam Sahdut & Calabe Crushman - 37.09 lbs. - UT at Chattanooga
3rd -  Nick Fredrick & Justin Isbrecht - 25.01 lbs. - Kennesaw State
4th - Tyler Wadzinski  & Matt Beeler - 24.73 lbs. - UT at Knoxville
5th - Lance Green & Tyler Martin - 23.81 lbs. - UT at Chattanooga

UTC Mocs Bass Club President Lance Geren said "Our purpose is to promote the sport of bass fishing and to provide an opportunity for all students to participate in competitive bass fishing at a collegiate level. Being a part of the UTC Mocs Bass Anglers will allow members to compete against club teams at other colleges and universities in a sport that we all love. We realize that our generation is responsible for the preservation and growth of competitive bass angling and therefore make it our goal to represent our sport, our sponsors, and our university with class and enthusiasm".  

For more info visit: www.utcbassfishing.com

