Succeed Program helps students with autism thrive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Succeed Program helps students with autism thrive

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - It is where the Succeed Program happens.  It's a special area designed for the students, most of whom have autism.  Here they can learn in an environment tailored to their needs.  In turn educators say the students will thrive in school and in life.
Officials say it's a training ground for future success.

Principal Crystal Sorrells says more work  needs to be done to finish the program.  The simulation stations should be fully working in this next school year.  She says these stations will help special needs students get ready for the workforce.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.