Succeed Program helps students with autism thrive Wednesday, May 7, 2014 6:58 PM EDT

It is where the Succeed Program happens. It's a special area designed for the students, most of whom have autism. Here they can learn in an environment tailored to their needs. In turn educators say the students will thrive in school and in life.

Officials say it's a training ground for future success.



Principal Crystal Sorrells says more work needs to be done to finish the program. The simulation stations should be fully working in this next school year. She says these stations will help special needs students get ready for the workforce.



