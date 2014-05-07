Walker County house fire ruled arson Posted: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Fire destroyed a Walker County house Tuesday and officials tell Channel 3 it was arson.

It happened on Myers Road in Chickamauga. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

No one was living in the home. It was being renovated. No injuries were reported.

Officials say there's a reward up to 10-thousand dollars for information leading to a conviction.

Call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.








