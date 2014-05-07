Walker County house fire ruled arson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker County house fire ruled arson

Posted: Updated:
CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) - Fire destroyed a Walker County house Tuesday and officials tell Channel 3 it was arson.
It happened on Myers Road in Chickamauga.  Damage  is estimated at $50,000.
No one was living in the home.   It was being renovated.  No injuries were reported.
Officials say there's a reward up to 10-thousand dollars for information leading to a conviction.
Call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.



