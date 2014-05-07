Man arrested after wrestling Hamilton County deputies with assault rifle

Guy Milici was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, three counts of aggravated assault on police, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of child abuse and neglect. He was taken to transported to the Hamilton County Jail, according to Janice Atkinson, the department spokeswoman.

A 35-year-old Chattanooga man faces several charges after Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies had to wrestle an AR 15-style assault rifle with a bayonet away from him, then subdue him at a home at 5603 River Glade Drive on Tuesday at about 6 p.m.Deputies went to the home on a report that a man was unconscious there.However, when they got there, they learned the man, identified as Milici, was in the master bedroom at the end of the hallway, according to a news release.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press