Chattanooga City Council lectured on open meetings rules

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - A state attorney lectured Chattanooga City Council members Tuesday on Tennessee’s open meetings rules after the council violated the law.

Last week, the council twice ejected a reporter from a meeting to discuss the city’s $24 million streetlight replacement program, claiming the discussion on the hot-button issue should remain closed to the public.

Officials contradicted each other on reasons why the gathering was in private, first saying the meeting was protected by attorney-client privilege, then saying it was closed to discuss an audit.

Council Chairman Chip Henderson said he didn’t purposefully hold a closed meeting to discuss the Global Green Lighting audit. He apologized for the mistake.

