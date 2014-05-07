TN 12th-graders below average in math and reading

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A recent report shows Tennessee high school seniors' performance in math and reading is below the national average.

Tennessee was among 13 states that voluntarily participated in the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test, also known as the nation's report card.

Twelfth-graders in those states were tested last year from January to March.

According to NAEP, the average score of students in Tennessee was 282, which was lower than the national average score of 287 for public school students.

In math, Tennessee 12th-grade students scored 145, compared to 152 nationally.

Last year, NAEP's assessment of Tennessee students in fourth- and eighth-grade reading and math showed the state leading the nation in academic improvement.

Education experts say the reason for the recent subpar performance results of 12th-graders is unclear.

