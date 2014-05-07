Have gas prices hit their peak?

Channel 3 Fuel Finder to find the best gas prices in your neighborhood

(NBC News) Much of America watched helplessly as gas prices climbed over the past few months, forcing drivers to spend about $11.7 billion more filling up this April than they did at the same last year.Now analysts say gas prices are falling after a hitting a peak last week of about $3.70 a gallon for regular unleaded.Prices have already dropped about three cents a gallon and will continue to fall according to Michael Green of AAA."Most people should be paying less for Memorial Day than in recent years," Green says.Analysts say there's a small chance the national average could even dip below $3.25 a gallon this summer.Green says increased production is driving the drop in prices now that refineries have completed their yearly spring maintenance and reformulated their gas for summer.