Most ACA health policies in Tennessee made through BlueCross BlueShield

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Most Tennesseans who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act opted for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee plans, a new report from the company shows.

BlueCross sold 133,291 policies through HealthCare.gov, claiming 88% of the state’s total enrollment, the insurer announced Wednesday.

“We made a decision three years ago to really invest in this new market,” said Henry Smith, BlueCross senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

“We thought it was the right thing to do with our mission — and also to be strategic amidst all of the change — to go out and grab as much in this market as possible in the first year,” Smith said.

