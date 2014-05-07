New York Parking Officer Accused of Stealing $89K From Meters Posted: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 9:51 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 9:51 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

NBC -- A parking enforcement officer in Westchester is being accused of stealing more than $89,000 from parking meters.



The Westchester County district attorney's office said Tuesday that Jeffrey Daday, a parking enforcement officer for the Village of Mt. Kisco, was arraigned on a felony grand larceny charge.



He was released on his own recognizance. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer.



Prosecutors say that over a five-year period between January 2009 and May 2014, Daday routinely emptied meters and deposited some of the cash into his local bank account.



The 35-year-old Brewster man faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.



He's due back in court May 8.



