New York Parking Officer Accused of Stealing $89K From Meters

NBC -- A parking enforcement officer in Westchester is being accused of stealing more than $89,000 from parking meters.

The Westchester County district attorney's office said Tuesday that Jeffrey Daday, a parking enforcement officer for the Village of Mt. Kisco, was arraigned on a felony grand larceny charge.

He was released on his own recognizance. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer.

Prosecutors say that over a five-year period between January 2009 and May 2014, Daday routinely emptied meters and deposited some of the cash into his local bank account.

The 35-year-old Brewster man faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

He's due back in court May 8.

