Police arrest GA murder suspect hiding in tree

LANETT, AL (AP) - Police in an Alabama town say they apprehended a Georgia murder suspect who they say was found hiding in a tree.

Lanett police say D'Vontavious Williams is wanted on a felony murder charge in connection with the killing of a store clerk and a robbery in Union City, Georgia, on April 28.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports (http://bit.ly/Qds2Xz) that officers arrested him Tuesday in the eastern Alabama town about 80 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Lanett police say they received information that Williams was hiding in a housing unit, and they began searching for him in two Lanett Housing Authority areas.

Police say he was eventually found hiding in a tree in a playground behind one of the apartment complexes and surrendered without incident.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

