Kaepernick 911 tapes: Naked woman would not leave hotel

MIAMI (NBC) -- Miami Police on Tuesday released two 911 calls that reported a naked woman would not leave the hotel room shared by 49ers players Colin Kaepernick and Quinton Patton, and Seattle Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette.

A man who identifies himself as hotel security made the first call to 911. The man on the second call has previously been reported as Lockette, and he suggests that Kaepernick was not in the hotel room at the time.

“I just want to report there’s a young lady in my friend’s bed,” the man said. “He’s not here. She’s waiting in bed. She’s not leaving. We asked her to leave. Told her he’s not going to be here tonight. And she said she was not leaving until she sees him.”

According to the initial police report, the woman stated she went to visit Lockette at his apartment on April 1. She suggested in the report that after she had some mixed drinks and marijuana, then felt light-headed and went into a bedroom to lie down.

She reported that she kissed Kaepernick and he took her clothes off. She said she did not have sex that evening.

On the 911 tape, the man believed to be Lockette said he did not know her name. On the first call, the hotel security worker said she identified herself as "Jesus."

When the 911 operator asked the second caller if the woman was there to visit her boyfriend, he answered, "No, he's not her boyfriend. He's someone she wants to sleep with. But he's not here."

Kaepernick and the other men have not been accused of any crime. And Miami Police has stated that there’s no evidence that a crime occurred. But the Miami Police has released little information about their ongoing investigation.

The day after the initial TMZ.com report that Kaepernick was being investigated for “sexual assault,” Kaepernick reacted with a statement via Twitter that read:

“The charges made in the TMZ story and other stories I’ve seen are completely wrong. They make things up about me that never happened.

“I take great pride in who I am and what I do, but I guess sometimes you have to deal with someone who makes things up.

“I want to thank all of the people who have shared their encouraging sentiments. I assure you that your faith is not misplaced.”

Last week while speaking at the Turlock Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in his hometown, Kaepernick made reference to the Miami incident.

“It’s been put out that I did something wrong,” Kaepernick said. “Even though it’s a bad circumstance, a bad situation, I feel like ultimately I’ve been blessed because it’s changed my way of thinking. It’s made me stronger. It’s made me look at things differently.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh publicly supported Kaepernick on April 25.

“Looking at Colin Kaepernick’s situation, at some point there needs to be a resolution to some of the jump-the-gun, witch-hunt kind of scenario that we’re seeing,” Harbaugh said.

“At some point there needs to be a resolution to this, this kind of scenario. I mean, the only victim in Colin’s case is Colin’s reputation.”


