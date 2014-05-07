Report shows decline in Tennessee murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A recent study by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows the number of murders reported in Tennessee in 2013 decreased nearly 20 percent from the previous year.

The TBI released its "Crime in Tennessee" report this week. The report compiles data reported from each law enforcement agency in the state.

According to the report, murders decreased by 18.6 percent from 2012, and the number of reported DUI arrests dropped 10 percent.

However, weapon law violations increased by nearly 30 percent, and reported methamphetamine clandestine labs rose by 11.6 percent.

Lawmakers passed legislation during the recent legislative session to limit the sale of cold and allergy medicines used to make meth.

