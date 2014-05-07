Referendums next for supermarket wine supporters in TN

NASHVILLE, TN AP) - A coalition that advocated for supermarket wine sales in Tennessee is now shifting its focus to passing local referendums to make the law change a reality for communities around Tennessee.

Under the law passed this year, wine will be allowed to be sold by grocery and conveniences stores starting in July 2016 if citizens vote to approve the change.

Red White and Food, which is led by the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association, lobbied for the change to state law that previously only allowed wine to be sold in liquor stores. The group says it is now converting into a nonprofit organization to support the local votes.

Only communities that currently allow package stores or liquor by the drink are eligible to hold votes on supermarket wine.

