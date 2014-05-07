Warm and sunny today, rain for the weekend

Good Wednesday. We will enjoy more sunshine today, but rain and cooler weather is on the way.

The pattern we have enjoyed for the past few days remains in place through Thursday. Today we will have sunny skies with a high of 88. Thursday will be mostly sunny with the high reaching 89. Those highs are running about 10 degrees above average.Friday is when things begin to change. An approaching front will finally chip away at the high pressure ridge which has been keeping us so warm and dry. We will have cloudy skies Friday which will keep highs in the low 80s.We will also see a few isolated showers developing Friday afternoon. Friday night into Saturday morning we can expect heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to move through. By the time most of us wake up Saturday morning, the heavy line of rain will have moved through. However, spotty showers will continue on and off all day Saturday.Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers here and there, then another front will bring widespread showers and storms Monday into Tuesday.Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David KarnesWEDNESDAY:8am... Sunny, 60Noon... Sunny, 805pm... Sunny, 88