Hamilton Democrats prepare for next election Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 11:18 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 12:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Democratic race wasn't as heated Tuesday evening. Our cameras were rolling as candidates gathered with their supporters when polls were closing.



In the District 4 Hamilton County Commission race, preliminary figures show that incumbent Warren Mackey took 66 percent of the vote with 889 votes followed by former City Council member Pam Ladd who took 305 votes, and Kirkland Robinson with 140 votes.

Mackey said he won his third full term because his message resonated with voters. Ladd,said she enjoyed meeting with residents on the campaign trail.



Warren Mackey, "We wanted jobs. We wanted safety. We want strong schools. We want business. We're going to be friendly towards developing jobs and growth in Hamilton County. That is what people in this city want."



Pam Ladd, "I never felt I was running against anyone. I was running in hopes of getting a job with the voters."



District 4 encompasses parts of East Chattanooga including Avondale and Bushtown.





