Hamilton GOP grins on primary night Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 10:35 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 10:35 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The reaction as vote results came in from all of Hamilton County's 130 voting locations, suggested winning margins for many in the GOP camp.



J. B. Bennett, who was vying for Division 1's Circuit Court judgeship, held his victory party at the Walden Club. His vote total more than doubling that of his opponent Catherine Cate White and attributed the success to his campaign staff.

J. B. Bennett, "'We had a really good team, we've worked really hard. It was a good, great campaign."



Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond cruised to re-election, and much like Bennett, more than doubling his primary opponent, Chris Harvey

Incumbent Jim Hammond, "if you look at the overall term I've had , there was about 18 programs we were able to complete or bring into the final stages of fruition."



In Hamilton County's Commission Races, a few surprises.



In District 1, Randy Fairbanks beat incumbent Fred Rees Skillern by a mere 52 votes 1249-1198. District 7's realtor turned candidate Sabrena Turner handily beat former veteran School Board member Phil Smartt and Perry Perkins.



In another hotly contested race, County Commission District 8, incumbent Tim Boyd was able to beat back both of his fellow East Ridge challengers, longtime County Commission chairman Curtis Adams and current East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.



For Hamilton Chancellor Part 1, Pam McNutt Fleenor beat Joe Manuel, 11297 votes to Manuel's 4438.



A number of races were either uncontested or only had a write-in candidate for opposition. For those unopposed it's a relatively quick campaign and enjoyable victory party Tuesday night. But for others, it's just the first of a couple of mountains to climb as the General Election awaits August 7th.









