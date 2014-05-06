Citizens to recall Chris Anderson fall more than 400 signatures short of 1600 needed Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 9:52 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 10:05 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Citizens to Recall Chris Anderson are short 421 signatures of the 1600 needed for Anderson's recall. The Hamilton County Election Commission notified the group Tuesday.



The final total of the 3619 signatures reviewed, 1179 were approved and 2240 were rejected.



"Our signature approval was very low at only 32.6%." said Charles Wysong who was a consultant to the recall effort.



"Our biggest problem was not getting people to sign but finding people at home." said Jack Gibson who coordinated volunteers in 2 of the precincts. "We want to thank all the volunteers who worked so hard to gather more than 3600 signatures."



George Goss one of the original petitioners stated, "Recall effort has been knocked down, but we're not knocked out. There is so much good that is going to come out of this effort. A lot of like-minded people got to know each other and have a new vision for the future of our district."



Mahmood Abdullah, owner of the Southside Market said, "We are going to make a renewed call for Anderson to meet with us. We want to come to an understanding with him on how he is going to serve our district."