Participant in Chattanooga's new crime reduction initiative arrested with gun

A participant in Chattanooga's Violence Reduction Initiative is facing gun charges and four counts of violating his probation after attending the program's first call-in held in March.Police arrested Aveus Bailey, 21, on April 10 and charged him with evading arrest and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to go armed.According to an arrest affidavit included in Bailey's probation violation report, Bailey fled from police on foot after an officer started to search the vehicle he was riding in.Bailey surrendered to police after attempting to climb a fence.