TBI investigates missing weapons from Athens Police Department

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened to two missing weapons seized by Athens Police Department.



“We are trying to determine whether they are simply missing or stolen from the police department,” said Josh DeVine, spokesman for TBI.



The weapons in question were seized in a case several years ago. The state’s law enforcement agency was requested to investigate on April 29 by 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Bebb.



“Beyond that, I'm unable to provide any additional information in this early stage,” DeVine said.



