Local twins look back on record-setting birth

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - Some local twins are celebrating their birthday, but what makes them a little different is their birth helped set a record in the early 90's for then East Ridge Hospital, when there was a boom of multiples.



Identical twins Nikki and Kristi Byrd of Ringgold turned 21 Tuesday. On May 6, 1993 they seemed to set off a chain reaction of twins and triplets being born one right after another for weeks in a row at the former East Ridge Hospital, now Parkridge East. The nursery was full of ten babies from only four moms.



The two pound preemies seen in Channel 3's coverage of the unusual trend, were Nikki and Kristi.



"Instead of one moving around there was two and the dad almost passed out," mom Shirl Byrd said.



It was a shock three other local families got around the same time. They were all born in May.



"It was really weird to see that many twins and triplets were born at the same time," twins Kristi and Nikki said.



Now they're all turning 21.



"They're bright, they're beautiful, they're intelligent and I can't say enough about them. I love them," Shirl said.



They're both students at Dalton State. Nikki is studying early childhood education. Kristi is studying to become a pediatric nurse. She required several surgeries as a baby and was inspired by nurses who helped her. Both say they can't imagine not having a twin.



"I don't think we could ever force ourselves to move far away from each other," Kristi said.



