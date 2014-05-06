71-year-old carjacking victim: "I froze at the sight of their gun" Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 5:29 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 7:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Frequent customers at a Walker County convenience store are on edge after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint. It happened Monday afternoon at The Grocery Shoppe in Rossville. Police say the 71-year-old woman was sitting inside her parked car when two young men approached her with a handgun and told her to exit the vehicle.



Security video shows the two young suspects walk from behind the store then turn around and walk back to the woman's silver SUV. The 71-year-old woman was sitting inside while her daughter-in-law was inside shopping.



"While she was reading, two young black men came up to her and said, 'Ma'am you need to get out of the car,'" says Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.



One of the men pulled a gun.



"They said 'Ma'am, you need to get out of the car!' And at that time brandished a dark-colored, which assume to be a nickel-plated, automatic," says Sheriff Wilson.



The woman tells Channel 3 at first, the sight of the gun made her freeze and it took her a moment to realize what was happening. But she quickly complies with their request and quickly walks into the store to call 911, while the two take off down Wilson Road, pulling out in front of another car as they escape.



"It's terrible. She's 71-years-old. And I just don't know who would even think of doing something like that to her," say customer Patty Price.



Customers like Price are uneasy.



"Me and my 13-year-old daughter come through here all the time. We usually stop at the next store, but what if that had happened to us?"



"I've been praying for that lady," says customer Vickie Lester.



Lester says the victim was smart by not fighting back.



"I do think she was best to do that because you don't know. Nowadays, they'll shoot you. I mean, you're not safe in your own home anymore."



In the meantime, police are keeping their eyes peeled for the two men and the stolen SUV.



"We're looking for that. We've alerted Chattanooga and all the surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for that vehicle," says Sheriff Wilson.



The stolen SUV is a 2011 silver Hyundai Tuscan with Tennessee tag 972 JWX. If you see the vehicle, or the two men, call police.