Student denied access to graduation ceremony because of disability

The GrioALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — It took Tariq Bashir four years to earn his associate degree at Central New Mexico Community College. He’s overcome major health issues that put a delay on his higher education.Saturday was the moment Bashir had worked so hard for, finally getting his degree in front of his loved ones, but it didn’t happen how he imagined it would. Now he feels robbed, all because he’s in a wheelchair.“They didn’t hear my name being called. They didn’t see me getting my degree in hand. They just saw me rolling back to my sitting position,” Bashir said.Bashir said he wasn’t allowed to go up the ramp to get on stage and accept his diploma. He said the activities supervisor told him he wouldn’t be able to go up the ramp because of safety concerns.Read more at