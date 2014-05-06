UPDATE: Day in court postponed for UT student at center of block - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Day in court postponed for UT student at center of block party, choking firestorm

By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - UPDATE:  The charges against a student arrested during a massive party near the University of Tennessee have been dropped.
Twenty-one-year-old Jarod Dotson got national attention after pictures were published that showed a deputy's hands around his neck.
He was initially charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
The officer, Frank Phillips was fired by the Knox County Sheriff's Office after they said he was using "excessive force" during the incident.
KNOXVILLE — The criminal case against a University of Tennessee student whose encounter with a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy prompted an international media firestorm was postponed today.

Jarod Dotson, 21, of Powell, was arraigned in Knox County General Sessions Court on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, as were a handful of other UT students arrested during a large block party in Fort Sanders late last month.

Judge Andrew Jackson VI set a June 14 hearing for Dotson, who has hired attorney Tasha Blakney, and four other UT students Blakney’s firm represent.

Photographs of Dotson’s arrest — during which a now-fired KCSO deputy had his hands around Dotson’s neck — appeared in publications and websites in London and the United States, including The Washington Post and USA Today. The photographs were taken by freelance photographer John Messner during the block party, which involved more than 800 students.

