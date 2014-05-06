Health care company developing headquarters in Ga.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) - A health care company is planning to establish its world headquarters in the metro Atlanta region.

Gov. Nathan Deal said Tuesday that Halyard Health, a spinoff of Kimberly-Clark Corporate, will develop its headquarters in Alpharetta. Deal says the move is expected to create between 150 and 200 new jobs in the next two years.

Deal says the company will occupy a 174,000 square-foot facility that will house the company's corporate offices and departments specializing in finance, information technology, engineering and more.

