Online donation program raises money for 525 charities in 30 counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - If you're considering donating money to a special cause this year, now may be one of the easiest times to do it.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is hosting The Big Payback, a 24-hour online donation challenge that is said to be the most collaborative giving event in the state.

The Big Payback, which began at 6 a.m. Tuesday, will raise money for 525 charities in 30 counties in the mid-state.

All the fundraising is online at The Big Payback. There, would-be donors can use the website to search charities and donate directly on the site.

The website will give a description of each nonprofit and even keep tally of how much each has raised.

Donations start at $10 and go up, and all contributions are 100 percent tax deductible.

