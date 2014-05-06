UPDATE: Chattanooga man charged with child rape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga man charged with child rape

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office  arrested Christopher Gatewood on charges of child rape overnight.

Police responded to Red Bank Middle School, in August 2013, and spoke to a minor who said he raped her the night before.

She told officers he previously raped her three times in spring of 2012.

Hamilton County Sheriff Office detectives collected DNA evidence to send to the TBI and lab results showed that Gatewood raped the girl.

Gatewood's bond is set a $100,000 and is expected to go in front of a judge on May 13.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.