UPDATE: Chattanooga man charged with child rape Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 2:00 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 3:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Gatewood on charges of child rape overnight.



Police responded to Red Bank Middle School, in August 2013, and spoke to a minor who said he raped her the night before.



She told officers he previously raped her three times in spring of 2012.



Hamilton County Sheriff Office detectives collected DNA evidence to send to the TBI and lab results showed that Gatewood raped the girl.



Gatewood's bond is set a $100,000 and is expected to go in front of a judge on May 13.





