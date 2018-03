Roane Co. murder suspect caught near Chattanooga

Roane County deputies are headed to Chattanooga to bring murder suspect Shawn Smoot back to Kingston for trial.U.S. marshals and local authorities found Smoot in the Chattanooga area and hope to have him returned by Tuesday afternoon, Roane County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said.Smoot, 42, faces first-degree murder charges in the October 2011 death of Brooke Nicole Morris, 23, who once worked for him.He had been free on bond pending a trial set for July.Read more from our partners at Knox News