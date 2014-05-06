Roane Co. murder suspect caught near Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roane Co. murder suspect caught near Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
KNOX COUNTY, TN (Knox News) - Roane County deputies are headed to Chattanooga to bring murder suspect Shawn Smoot back to Kingston for trial.

U.S. marshals and local authorities found Smoot in the Chattanooga area and hope to have him returned by Tuesday afternoon, Roane County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said.

Smoot, 42, faces first-degree murder charges in the October 2011 death of Brooke Nicole Morris, 23, who once worked for him.

He had been free on bond pending a trial set for July.

Read more from our partners at Knox News
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.