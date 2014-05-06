Bradley Co. Sheriff's deputy hit during police chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Co. Sheriff's deputy hit during police chase

Posted: Updated:
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - An officer was injured when a suspect involved in a high speed chase, swerved into the patrol car Monday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on I-75 southbound. A state trooper tried to pull the driver over for a routine traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't stop.

Officers followed the man, later identified as, Scott Mullis, down I-75 trying to stop the car with spike strips.

The chase came to an end near exit 17 when Mullis hit Bradley County Deputy Kolby Duckett's patrol car.

Duckett was injured in the crash but refused EMS treatment.

Mullis is charged with DUI and several felony charges.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.