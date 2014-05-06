Bradley Co. Sheriff's deputy hit during police chase Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 9:12 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 4:24 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

An officer was injured when a suspect involved in a high speed chase, swerved into the patrol car Monday.



It happened just after 7 p.m. on I-75 southbound. A state trooper tried to pull the driver over for a routine traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't stop.



Officers followed the man, later identified as, Scott Mullis, down I-75 trying to stop the car with spike strips.



The chase came to an end near exit 17 when Mullis hit Bradley County Deputy Kolby Duckett's patrol car.



Duckett was injured in the crash but refused EMS treatment.



Mullis is charged with DUI and several felony charges.