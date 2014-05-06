Judge Curtis Collier's semi-retirement will open prestigious sea - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Judge Curtis Collier's semi-retirement will open prestigious seat in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Curtis L. Collier, who rose from humble beginnings in the poverty-ridden Mississippi Delta region of rural Arkansas during the 1950s era of segregation to become the first and only black U.S. district judge in eastern Tennessee, will move into semi-retirement in October.

Collier sent a letter to President Barack Obama last week announcing his senior status to take effect on his 65th birthday. In doing so, the judge opened up the prestigious and highly sought-after position to what will likely be a lengthy process involving Democratic congressmen, Tennessee's Republican U.S. senators and the White House.

Potential hopefuls for the position already are being mentioned.

Collier and U.S. District Judge Harry S. "Sandy" Mattice hold the top judicial positions in Hamilton County, presidential lifetime appointments confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Collier is one of only six federal judges who have lived in Chattanooga while serving here since the local seat was created in 1939. He has served for nearly 20 years.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.