Knox deputy fired after UT party subject of 2012 complaint

By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOX COUNTY, TN (Knox News) - Patricia Mesa wasn’t surprised by the news Frank Phillips had been fired from his job at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for the alleged use of excessive force.

She just wondered why it took so long. Seventeen months ago, Mesa made her own excessive force complaint with KCSO after an off-duty Phillips pointed a gun at her husband and allegedly made racist comments to the couple in an incident in Grainger County.

The complaint was never investigated.

“I was very, very frustrated,” Mesa said in an interview with the News Sentinel. “I just think they covered it up.”

